Woman charged with assault of black girl she believed was stealing her mail. The girl's attorney says it was racially motivated

(CNN) A South Carolina woman who faces assault and battery charges told officials she thought her mail was being stolen by an 11-year-old.

The girl, Skhylur Davis, who is black said she was getting her grandmother's mail when she was accosted by Elizabeth Shirey, 38, who is white, according to the May 11 Aiken Public Safety incident report.

The girl's attorney says Shirey's actions were racially motivated.

"On the heels of the Ahmaud Arbery tragedy , there aren't any good reasons for an adult to prejudge an 11-year-old girl, wrongly accuse her of a crime and then assault her as she picked up her grandmother's mail," Justin Bamberg, an attorney who represents Skhylur, said in a statement to CNN.

An attorney for Shirey said she "deeply regrets this incident."

