NFL player sues United Airlines over alleged sexual assault on flight

(CNN) An NFL player claims in a lawsuit filed against United Airlines that flight staff ignored numerous complaints as he and another man were sexually harassed and assaulted by a female passenger on a February red-eye flight.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the unidentified player and another man, accuses United Airlines of failing to have or enforce policies and procedures that protect passengers from assault.

Despite multiple complaints by the men, the lawsuit claims, the woman was moved only after she allegedly continued her groping and ripped a mask off the athlete's face.

"Those who report assaults should not be ignored, but believed, their claims investigated, and appropriate action taken where warranted," attorneys for the men said in a statement.

The attorneys cited a 2018 FBI report that found the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate." The bulk of the incidents happen on red-eye overnight flights, the FBI said. The lawsuit said the United flight was scheduled for 11:15 p.m.

Read More