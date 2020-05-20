New York transit agency launches UV light pilot program in effort to kill Covid-19

(CNN) The agency in charge of public transit in New York City announced a pilot program using ultraviolet light lamps to kill Covid-19 on buses and trains and at stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday night that it will use "150 dual-headed mobile devices" from Denver-based start-up PURO Lighting to determine the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the UVC light technology, the agency said in a press release.

UVC, which is one of three types of light on the UV spectrum, is proven to eliminate Covid-19 and is most potent against viruses and bacteria, PURO Lighting said. PURO noted that their lamps also have UVA and UVB as well for full spectrum disinfection.

The first phase is set to launch on subways and buses and at transit facilities by early next week, the MTA said, and if successful will expand to Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains in a second phase. The two railroads serve New York City's suburbs.

The lamps will be used during the overnight shut down on subway trains and periods where transit is out of service.

