Female Fortune 500 CEOs reach an all-time high, but it's still a small percentage

(CNN) The number of women running Fortune 500 companies has hit an all-time record of 37.

Even though the number of female CEOs is up, that's still only 7.4% of the Fortune 500 ranked businesses compiled annually by the magazine.

Last year there were 33, which was up from 24 from 2018. And to really put things in perspective, 20 years ago there were only two female-led companies, according to Fortune

New additions to the list who took over the CEO role from male predecessors include Carol Tomé with UPS as of June 1, Heyward Donigan of Rite Aid, Sonia Syngal from Gap Inc., Kristin C. Peck with animal health company Zoetis and Jennifer Johnson with Franklin Resources.

Of the 37 female CEOs, some are leaders of companies that debuted on the Fortune 500 for the first time this year, according to Fortune: Barbara R. Smith, the CEO of materials business Commercial Metals and Nazzic S. Keene, CEO of government information technology company Science Applications International.