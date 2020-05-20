Runner completes 19 marathons in 19 days for coronavirus relief

(CNN) A runner from the Isle of Man has gone the distance -- and beyond -- to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Christian Varley finished his final 26.2-mile effort between Peel and the island's capital of Douglas in four hours and 39 minutes, his 19th marathon in 19 days. In the nearly three-week test of endurance, he has raised $102,000 (£83,243) for the Manx Solidarity Fund at the time of writing.

The charity has been established in response to difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic on the Isle of Man, and Varley has more than quadrupled his initial target of $23,250 (£19,000).

Christian Varley celebrates with his daughter after completing his 19th marathon.

"What a special day that was. I think I'm going to struggle topping that," Varley, who won last year's Isle of Man Marathon, told Manx Radio.