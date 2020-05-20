Shoes and clothes are up to 50% off at Zappos' Memorial Day sale

Zappos' Memorial Day event is going on right now, and there's truly something for everyone at this sale, which includes deals on more than 90,000 items.

Though Zappos might be best known for selling shoes, that's not all the company offers. You'll also find some great picks for men's and women's clothing on the site, including activewear and athleisure picks.

We've done the digging to find some of the best deals for men and women during the Zappos Memorial Day sale, and we've listed a few of our favorites below. FYI: You don't need to know a code to access these sales, either — just add to your cart and hit the checkout. Plus, Amazon Prime members are eligible for free expedited shipping, meaning your new kicks and clothes will arrive ASAP.

Clarks Laina 15 Sling ($77, originally $110; zappos.com)

These go-with-anything slip-on shoes are cute and practical, thanks to Clarks' famous tradition of comfortable footwear.

Adidas Essential 3-Stripe Pants ($20, originally $40; zappos.com)

Just as perfect for staying in as they are for going out, these jogger-style track bottoms live up to their name — especially when they're half off.

Sam Edelman Daniela ($55, originally $100; zappos.com)

Block heels and an ankle strap take the stress out of wearing heels, and this pair can get you from brunch to the office to a weekend wedding. There are a ton of shades on sale, and they come in a wide width, too.

Free People Can't Help It Mini Dress ($72.59, originally $138; zappos.com)

Perfect for cool summer days (and the transition into autumn ahead), this swingy dress from Free People is breezy, comfortable and super cute.

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Boulder ($63, originally $140; zappos.com)

Whether you pair them with cropped culottes or a floor-length maxi, these clogs will quickly become your new go-anywhere shoes for at least three months out of the year.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith ($60, originally $79.95; zappos.com)

They're a classic for a reason — and at 25% off, they're a steal, too.

Adidas Club Shorts ($28, originally $40; zappos.com)

A classic, go-anywhere pair of sporty black shorts, these really live up to their name as far as summer essentials go, and they come in sizes up to 2XL.

J.Crew 9-Inch Lightweight Stretch Shorts ($52.99, originally $65; zappos.com)

A basic pair of khaki shorts is a summer staple, and J.Crew has been nailing them for years (gingham button-down optional).

Brooks Revel 3 ($79.95, was $100; zappos.com)

Brooks offers well-cushioned, supportive running shoes built to last for miles, and their much-loved Revel 3s are designed specifically for road-runners, with a specially designed heel for better heel-toe transition and a flat-knit material that holds its shape around your foot over time.

New Balance Impact Run Shorts ($34.72, originally $50; zappos.com)

Whether you're hitting the yoga mat or heading out for a jog, these New Balance shorts keep you moving comfortably. Plus, they're made with New Balance's own moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry each step of the way.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer ($115.20, originally $144, zappos.com)

The iconic glasses have a pretty iconic 20% off discount during Zappos' Memorial Day sale — and they're practically guaranteed to never go out of style.

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Light ($69.99, originally $99.99; zappos.com)

Tote bags aren't so convenient for a weekly grocery haul, so upgrade to a top-loading backpack like Herschel's well-made one for easy carrying on the walk home. It's also a great daypack for a weekend hike in the great outdoors.

Kate Spade New York Margaux Small Bifold Wallet ($60.17, originally $98; zappos.com)

A well-made wallet can last for years, and this Kate Spade bifold is perfect for keeping your change secure, cards organized and cash stashed.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.