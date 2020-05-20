Bedding, appliances, outdoor and more are up to 70% off at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Whether you've spent the past few weeks picking up new cooking skills or planting the garden you've always wanted to get around to, chances are you've been spending a little more time at home than usual. So if you're looking to pick up a few things for a newfound hobby or just want to give your space a much-needed refresh, Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is offering some great discounts on homewares of all sorts.
With discounts up to 70% off during in honor of the holiday weekend, chances are you'll find the upgrade you're looking for: There are desk chairs to replace the uncomfortable one you've been working from home in, an air fryer to get you out of a cooking rut, and even some great sheets for a better night's sleep. Read on for 10 of our favorite picks from the sale, below.
Kitchen Aid Classic Plus 10-Speed Stand Mixer with Dough Hook ($219.99, originally $349.99; wayfair.com)
If you've recently been spending more time baking bread than you ever anticipated, KitchenAid's much-loved stand mixers are $130 off. This one comes complete with a dough hook so you can get right to baking when it arrives.
Chapple Geometric Bookcase ($204.99, originally $368.38; wayfair.com)
Mid-century vibes and its compact size make this walnut-veneer bookshelf perfect for bedrooms, smaller living rooms, or entryways — and a great way to show off your reading habit.
GoWISE 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer ($75.99, originally $198; wayfair.com)
If you're in a cooking rut, this multipurpose air fryer will let you explore all sorts of new recipes — and it's currently 62% off. You can use it to DIY fries or get the crisp back in last night's samosas, and there's even preset programming built-in for everything from shrimp to pizzas and cake.
Sol 72 Alvah Reclining Chaise Lounge ($239.99, originally $745.92; wayfair.com)
If you're updating your patio or garden this summer, these chaise lounges come with super-comfortable cushions and a long-lasting eucalyptus frame. Plus, they're a massive deal at almost 70% off.
2-in-1 NewAir Evaporative Cooler ($179.99, originally $259.95; wayfair.com)
It's that time of year again. At less than $200, this cooler uses evaporation to take the temperature down in rooms up to 300 square feet (and it comes with a remote, too).
Eider & Ivory Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count Sheets ($53.77, originally $74.40; wayfair.com)
Getting a good night's sleep is extra important these days, and these 400-thread-count, 100% cotton sheets help ensure you'll rest easy. If white isn't your thing, they come in a range of colors including gray and navy.
Meelano Office Chair ($236.99, originally $360; wayfair.com)
Your back will thank you for swapping out the dining room chair for a proper desk one, trust us. This well-reviewed office chair comes in a chic dove gray or navy, and it's currently almost 35% off.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13 Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set ($139.99, originally $240, wayfair.com)
Pots and pans should be replaced about every five years, and if it's coming time for yours, this set from Rachael Ray is currently $100 off. With 13 pieces included, there's plenty to get you going in the kitchen, including skillets, a saute pan and lids.
Mistana Brandt Floral Gray Area Rug (starting at $33.99, originally $78; wayfair.com)
A rug can give a space a whole new look for very little effort, and this one's vintage feel and subtle pattern adds some mood to a space without being overwhelming. Various sizes, including larger area rugs and runners, as well as versions in 10 other colors, are also on sale.
Keystone Desk Lamp ($36.99, originally $49.99; wayfair.com)
This streamlined lamp is great for anywhere you need a little extra illumination, whether it's perched on your bedside table for lazy morning reading or lighting up your workspace.
