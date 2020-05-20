The best Memorial Day TV sales to shop now

While Memorial Day weekend is very different this year due to the covid-19 pandemic, one thing that hasn't changed is how many solid sales are available to consumers. That includes TVs, with plenty of top-notch models seeing discounts.

And these aren't the unpopular models that often go on sale at the end of every year. These models are the real deal from 2019 or 2020, with core brands like Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL and LG all represented.

If you have an allegiance to specific retailers, chances are there's a model on sale that will work for you. Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo and Video are all getting in on offering savings. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of some of the best on-sale models available now.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV ($749.99, originally $1,099.99; amazon.com)

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV

We recently tested out TCL's 6-Series for ourselves and found that it delivered a vibrant picture for the price. Right now, the flagship 6-Series is $350 off at just $749.99. This 65-inch model delivers a full 4K UHD view with LED backlighting for strong contrast. You'll also be immersed in the content with thin bezels all around. This TV features four HDMI ports, but you won't need to plug in a streaming box, since it is a Roku TV.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV ($129.99, originally $170; amazon.com)

Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV

If you want something simple and on the smaller end of the spectrum, this 32-inch Fire TV Edition by Insignia might fit the bill. It's on sale for just $129.99 and provides an HD experience with Fire TV smarts. With the Fire TV interface, you'll have access to thousands of services, plus Alexa is on board. And thanks to full 720p picture quality, it'll look great, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV ($269.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV

If you want a 4K Fire TV, Toshiba has a model for you. Its 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition is down to $269.99 from $349.99, an $80 savings on a 2020 4K UHD TV powered by an LED panel. Toshiba also doesn't skimp on ports, with three HDMI slots. With the included Alexa Voice Remote, you'll be able to ask Alexa for the content you desire, or use the clicker functions to scroll through the Fire TV user interface. This model also has support for Dolby Audio.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 55-inch Q70T QLED 4K UHD TV ($899.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 55-inch Q70T QLED 4K UHD TV

We've already previewed Samsung's 2020 QLED TV line, and now you can find savings on a few of the models. The 55-inch Q70T QLED is on sale for $899.99, down from $999.99 — a great price considering this is a recently released model. As a QLED, this TV offers one of the best picture experiences out there: a 4K Quantum processor handles picture optimization, as well as upscaling lower-res content to 4K. This reduces noise and artifacts, sharpens detail and expands the color. Additionally, Quantum HDR goes further than standard picture quality to enhance color and contrast points. Samsung has also made the bezels even smaller for a more immersive experience. This TV also supports Apple's AirPlay2 and thousands of streaming services through the Tizen smart OS.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 43-inch TU8000 Crystal 4K TV ($349.99, originally $369.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 43-inch TU8000 Crystal 4K TV

Samsung's 2020 TU8000 represents the higher end of the Crystal UHD offering. While these TVs won't deliver as many colors or details as a QLED, Crystal UHD still provides a 4K experience with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. It's powered by the Crystal Processor 4K and features the Tizen smart experience, along with bezels and a 120Hz motion rate to ensure there's no soap opera effect.

_____________________________________________________________________________

LG 85-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV ($846.99, originally $1,046.99; bhphotovideo.com)

LG 85-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV

LG's NanoCell TVs offer a sharp picture through an IPS LED panel. They support an array of standards, including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR, and this 65-inch model will suit any binge watcher, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, LG's a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor handles picture optimization and upscaling, so any content you view will look its best.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Sony 85-inch X850G Series 4K TV ($1,999.99, originally $2,499.99; bestbuy.com)

Sony 85-inch X850G Series 4K TV

Sony's picture quality is known for being all about artist intentions and providing a cinematic experience. First off, this TV has a large screen, at 85 inches, to immerse you in shows and movies. It also has four times the resolution of 1080p HD at 2160p Ultra HD. The picture is powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, which handles real-time image processing and upscaling content to 4K.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Q800T QLED 8K TV (starting at $3,199.99, originally $3,499.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Q800T QLED 8K TV

If you want to go big, Samsung's 2020 Q800T 8K QLED is seeing its first discount ever. And all three sizes are on sale: the 65-inch for $3,199.99, 75-inch for $4,499.99 and 82-inch for $5,999.99. With 8K UHD TVs powered by Samsung's top-of-the-line Quantum Processor 8K, along with AI, these TVs will future-proof you for years to come. And like 4K TVs, the Q800T will upscale content to maximum quality. In the process, it will reduce noise and increase image details. There's also a vast amount of backlights (Direct Full Array 32X) to provide the best contrast experience.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K TV ($1,699.99, originally $1,999.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

If you're a fan of Vizio, you can't do better than its 75-inch P-Series. This model is $300 off and provides you with a huge TV that doubles down on picture quality. It features a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 240Hz effective motion rate, 480 local dimming zones and UltraBright 2700. The latter two work together to deliver a visual that can be both heavy on contrast and bright with vibrancy, and it's impressive to see it all come together with Vizio's QuantumColor tech.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.