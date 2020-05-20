Upgrade your MacBook experience with these great accessories

Whether your MacBook is new or an everyday piece of tech, it deserves the best accessories. From cases to keyboards, adapters to monitors, we've rounded up our favorite picks to accessorize your MacBook, whether it's an ultra-slim MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro or the maximum 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Cases

Dark Blue Marble Cracks Case ($55; casetify.com)

We love Casetify's fun designs, and this MacBook case is no exception. The rich tones brighten your MacBook and will go nicely with your color choice, be it the classic Space Grey or the bright gold. This case is available for all MacBook sizes and for the Pro and Air models. The case is thin but provides maximum protection and there are vent holes on the bottom to help regulate your MacBook's temperature.

Hardshell Case for MacBook Air 13" with Retina Display Dots ($49.95; incase.com)

This simple case from Incase provides a minimalist design with full device protection. The color is the same on the top and the bottom, and the case itself is lightweight and durable. There are also rubberized feet to keep your MacBook from shifting while in use. The same case is also available at the same price for the MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina Display and MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Top Case MacBook Air 13" Case (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

There are loads of color options to brighten your day with this selection, which also has a ventilated bottom for proper air ventilation. The case snaps on easily and is ultra slim. The case is frosted as well, so you can see the Apple logo peeping through.

iBenzer Neon Party MacBook Pro 16" Touch Bar Case ($35.99; bhphotovideo.com)

A trendy, sleek black option, this case is designed specifically for the MacBook Pro 16-inch. It's as protective as it is convenient and features precise cutouts in the sides for direct access to ports. There's also a clear version if you want something even more minimal.

Sleeves

Case Logic Laptop and MacBook Sleeve Graphite (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

There's impact foam padding on the inside to absorb any bumps that might happen along the way on this form-fitting laptop sleeve. The case is available in multiple colors, all of which are simple, bright and fun. You can also purchase this sleeve for a 15- to 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple Leather Sleeve for 16" MacBook Pro in Saddle Brown ($199; amazon.com)

Treat yourself — and your new MacBook Pro — with this luxury sleeve, which is made from high-quality European leather. The inside is a soft microfiber to keep your MacBook protected wherever you take it. While luxurious, it's also lightweight, weighing only 1.5 pounds. It's also available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $179, and in two other classic colors.

ICON Sleeve with ecoNEUE for MacBook Pro 13" and MacBook Air 13" ($69.95; incase.com)

This laptop sleeve will protect your MacBook Air and the environment. It's made of a biodegradable, compostable material called ecoNEUE, which is created in a factory powered by hydroelectricity that returns all the water to the environment as clean as, or cleaner, than when it entered the plant. Through its ecoNEUE collection, Incase supports sustainable afforestation by planting two trees for every one cut down.

Twelve South Leather Journal for MacBook 13" ($117.52, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

What's cool about this case is that it features a hidden interior pocket. It won't fit too much, but it gives you the option to carry documents alongside your laptop. The inside is a soft microfiber material so your MacBook will be protected from scratches and scrapes. This sleeve is also available for 15-inch MacBooks for $115.76, which is a sale price.

Slim Sleeve with Woolenex for MacBook Pro 15" ($49.95; incase.com)

A soft, padded, faux fur inner lining in this lightweight sleeve will keep your MacBook protected from bumps, scratches and other day-to-day accidents. The slim design pairs nicely with the sleek design of the MacBook Pro, and the black color will keep up a cool aesthetic.

Adapters

Anker USB-C Hub ($26.39, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

This USB-C Hub from Anker will give you three additional USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and an ethernet port. This is a huge expansion from the two USB-C ports on your MacBook. The compact and portable Hub will give you high-speed data transferring and ultra HD display.

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69; amazon.com)

This small white USB-C adapter gives you an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port and an extra USB-C port. If you don't need much port expansion, this is a great option to keep in your back pocket.

Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 ($69.99; satechi.net)

You'll get a micro SD card reader, USB-C power delivery, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port in this super slim adapter, which is perfect for travel. Plus, this adapter comes in the same color range as the MacBook family, so you can color coordinate for seamless use.

Type-C Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub & Card Reader ($34.99; satechi.net)

You'll gain three USB 3.0 ports along with micro and SD card readers in this adapter, which will sit nicely next to your MacBook. We like the design because it can prop up on your desk so you can easily see the ports. You don't get an HDMI port with this option, though.

Headphones

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169.95, originally $199.95; bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods are a natural pair with your MacBook. These wireless headphones charge in their case, which can also charge wirelessly. You get one tap setup with your Apple devices for quick and easy pairing.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case ($234.99, originally $249.99; bhphotovideo.com)

The AirPods Pro will give you an improved listening experience while paired to your MacBook. These wireless earbuds also pair seamlessly with Apple devices and have a comfortable design. They're perfect for around the house and during the work day. You can also charge this case wirelessly.

Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com)

The Powerbeats Pro are another great option for wireless earbuds. These have an over-the-ear fit to keep them stable while you wear them. They also feature a charging case, which will give you an additional 24 hours of charge and an Apple H1 chip so they'll pair seamlessly with your devices.

Powerbeats ($149.95; amazon.com)

These wireless earbuds are similar to the Powerbeats Pro, but feature a wireless connection between the earbuds. If you find yourself taking your headphones in and out throughout the day this is a great option, since you can simply hang the headphones around your neck for convenience between use.

Stands

MeFee Adjustable Laptop Computer Stand ($25.88; amazon.com)

This laptop stand will fit 13-, 15- and 16-inch MacBooks, whether it's the Air or the Pro. It rotates 360 degrees and even gives you a built-in phone stand. Your MacBook will be raised 6 inches for optimal comfort and the black design will blend in with your office design.

Griffin GC16034 Elevator Stand for Laptops ($39.90; amazon.com)

We like this case because of its one-piece design and set up for an external keyboard. Your MacBook will be raised 5.5 inches, which will give you full air circulation.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand ($33.99; amazon.com)

If you find yourself moving around the house while working from home, this stand is lightweight and portable. You'll get a max lift of 5.12 inches and can use it with MacBooks up to 16 inches. The rubber pads will help keep your laptop in place.

Aluminum Laptop Stand ($29.99; satechi.com)

This aluminum stand comes in the same colors as the MacBook, so you can create a sleek and cohesive office aesthetic. It's also collapsible and can be easily transported from house to the office. The rubberized bottom of will help keep your MacBook stable and secure. You can use this laptop stand with MacBooks from 13 to 16-inches.

Docking stations

Twelve South BookArc for 13" MacBook ($59.95; amazon.com)

The BookArc from Twelve South, which is available for 13-inch MacBook Air, is a seamless addition to your office organization since it comes in silver and Space Grey. This collapsible docking station will help keep your desk space organized and keep your MacBook in place.

OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand ($30.99; amazon.com)

We like this vertical laptop stand because it's fully adjustable. The bottom has a non-slip silicone pad for extra grip and it can also fit more than one device if you're looking to organize your desk.

HumanCentric Vertical Laptop Stand in Space Grey ($29.99; amazon.com)

This design from HumanCentric will fit MacBooks up to 1-inch thick, so you're all set with the newest models of both the Pro and the Air. We like that it comes in Space Grey for a coordinating design. There are rubber feet for stability and silicone pads grip your laptop to help keep it in place while it's tucked away.

External keyboards and trackpads

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad ($149; amazon.com)

This keyboard from Apple features an extended layout, giving you both the standard MacBook keyboard and a numeric keypad. The keyboard is bluetooth compatible so it'll quickly connect to your MacBook. There's a scissor mechanism underneath each key for increased stability, and a low profile gives you a precise and comfortable typing experience. You also get full-sized navigation control keys, which is a nice addition since your MacBook keyboard features smaller ones.

Aluminum Slim Wireless Keyboard ($74.99; satechi.net)

Complement your desk setup with this keyboard, which features a numeric keyboard. Designed specifically for Mac systems, this rechargeable keyboard includes convenient function hotkeys and can be synced to up to 4 devices. The keys are quiet and responsive, giving you a nice typing experience.

Twelve South Magic Bridge ($39.99; amazon.com)

An external keyboard and external trackpad is a great combination if you want to declutter your desk. You also get extra ports for charging devices and can switch the trackpad around whether you're right or left handed, which is a nifty feature.

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse ($29.99; logitech.com)

Minimalist in design, this small mouse is portable and comes in colors that go with your MacBoo. The battery should last 18 months, so you won't have to worry about replacing it for a while, thanks in part to a sleep mode when it's not in use.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 ($89, originally $99; amazon.com)

The Apple Magic Mouse 2 is the design you'd expect to see from Apple — simple, chic and functional. The mouse is rechargeable, so you'll never have to replace the batteries and the optimized design makes it sensitive to movement so it moves with less resistance. Plus, you get Multi-Touch with this mouse, so you can scroll through spreadsheets and swipe between web pages.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 ($123.99; amazon.com)

If you've gotten used to the MacBook's trackpad, look no further than the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. This is a redesigned and rechargeable external trackpad that features four force sensors to allow you to click anywhere. This trackpad also has an edge-to-edge glass surface that is almost 30% larger than the original.

Aluminum Mouse Pad ($19.99; satechi.net)

The aluminum build on this pad can withstand plenty of use and will give you precise control. It also comes in the same colors as your MacBook, so you can coordinate your home or office aesthetic.

Monitors and hubs

LG UltraFine 4K 21.5" ($699.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Connect this sleek monitor to your MacBook with a USB Type-C cable to mirror your MacBook on a high quality display. You can also tilt and adjust this monitor so it's comfortable to use. Thunderbolt 3 technology enhances the experience, creating a faster mirrored experience with the highest quality imagery.

Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor ($289.99, originally $359.99; dell.com)

This 23.8-inch monitor will expand your MacBook screen and give you a bright, high quality visual experience. The panel is extremely thin to help maximize your desk space. If you're working with confined office space while working from home, this is a great monitor because of the size. You can also tilt and turn it for vertical and horizontal viewing.

Plugable USB-C Dock ($99; amazon.com)

Enjoy increased functionality and usability for your USB Type-C systems, like you get with a MacBook. You'll get an HDMI port, an additional USB Type-C port to charge your MacBook Air or Pro, an ethernet port, headphone and microphone ports, five USB Type-A ports, three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. You also get a stand so you can keep the dock positioned vertically or horizontally, but the best feature is the additional charge the dock brings to your MacBook.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock ($229.99; amazon.com)

You get five USB 3.0 ports, a headphone port, an ethernet connection port, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with this dock. You also get an additional charger for your MacBook and the Space Grey finish will blend nicely with office or home aesthetics. Compatible with both the MacBook Air and Pro, this dock will expand your work space to external monitors with seamless mirror display. The design will stand up vertically and has a built-in base for added stability.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.