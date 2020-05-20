Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters A woman carries a child through heavy rain as they evacuate a slum area in Kolkata, India, ahead Cyclone Amphan's landfall on Wednesday, May 20. In pictures: Cyclone Amphan hits India and Bangladesh

Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters A woman carries a child through heavy rain as they evacuate a slum area in Kolkata, India, ahead Cyclone Amphan's landfall on Wednesday, May 20.

Tropical Cyclone Amphan has made landfall near Sagar Island in West Bengal, India, near the border of India and Bangladesh, around 5 p.m. local time.

Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, but has since weakened into the equivalent of a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Up to 33.6 million people in India could be exposed to the storm's powerful winds, according to the US Pacific Disaster Center. In Bangladesh, 8 million could be in its path, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Evacuation efforts in India and Bangladesh are being complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, as relief teams grapple with how to get millions of people to safety while also protecting them against the risk of Covid-19.