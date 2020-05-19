TikTokers stand in solidarity with black creators to protest censorship

(CNN) TikTok users are changing their profile pictures to the black power symbol to stand against censorship of black creators.

The app confirmed these instances of censorship, telling the Guardian they "implemented a blunt and temporary policy" in a misguided attempt to stop bullying on the platform.

Now TikTok users are complaining that their For You pages, which offer a stream of videos based on the user's activity, rarely include creators of color. This has led to the #ImBlackMovement, which aims to highlight the importance of people of color on the app.

CNN has reached out to TikTok for comment.

People participating in the movement are only liking posts by black users for the day. Non-black TikTokers are being asked to withhold from posting any videos on Tuesday and to instead celebrate and support black creators by commenting #BlackVoicesHeard on their videos.

Black TikTokers are also using the hashtag #ImBlack on their videos to spread awareness of the movement.

Feeling the impact

By Tuesday morning, thousands of TikTok accounts had changed their profile photos to the black power fist and posted videos under the hashtags, including #blackvoicesheard , which reached 6 million views.

"This is so crazy," Cj Edwards said on TikTok . "My entire 'for you page' is filled with black TikTok creators, with allies, with black people supporting with one another. It's so beautiful and I am so glad to be a part of this community."

Many other TikTokers posted videos and comments saying their feeds were almost entirely videos of black creators.

"This is a very beautiful moment on TikTok, one of the most toxic apps that there is," TikTok user doursunflower said

"I could cry because it's actually working. People are actually supporting black [creators]."