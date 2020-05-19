TikTokers stand in solidarity with black creators to protest censorship

(CNN)TikTok users are changing their profile pictures to the black power symbol to stand against censorship of black creators.
The protest, branded the #ImBlackMovement, is taking place across the platform on Tuesday in honor of Malcolm X's birthday. Black creators are urging non-black allies to participate in the "black out" by changing their profile pictures to the raised black fist, unfollowing a TikTok user who does not support the movement, and following at least one new black creator.
"On May 19, make at least one video that brings awareness to the racism on TikTok. This video can speak about how black creators are banned, how videos are being taken down, and how white racists are allowed to flourish," Lex Scott, the founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, said in a TikTok video calling creators to participate in the protest.
The short video app has exploded in popularity and become one of the few Chinese-owned social media apps to gain traction in Western countries. However, many users accuse the app of censoring videos by people of color.
TikTok admitted earlier to censoring posts by creators they considered susceptible to bullying based on their physical or mental conditions, the Guardian reported.
The app confirmed these instances of censorship, telling the Guardian they "implemented a blunt and temporary policy" in a misguided attempt to stop bullying on the platform.
Now TikTok users are complaining that their For You pages, which offer a stream of videos based on the user's activity, rarely include creators of color. This has led to the #ImBlackMovement, which aims to highlight the importance of people of color on the app.
People participating in the movement are only liking posts by black users for the day. Non-black TikTokers are being asked to withhold from posting any videos on Tuesday and to instead celebrate and support black creators by commenting #BlackVoicesHeard on their videos.
Black TikTokers are also using the hashtag #ImBlack on their videos to spread awareness of the movement.
Feeling the impact
By Tuesday morning, thousands of TikTok accounts had changed their profile photos to the black power fist and posted videos under the hashtags, including #blackvoicesheard, which reached 6 million views.
"This is so crazy," Cj Edwards said on TikTok. "My entire 'for you page' is filled with black TikTok creators, with allies, with black people supporting with one another. It's so beautiful and I am so glad to be a part of this community."
Many other TikTokers posted videos and comments saying their feeds were almost entirely videos of black creators.
"This is a very beautiful moment on TikTok, one of the most toxic apps that there is," TikTok user doursunflower said.
"I could cry because it's actually working. People are actually supporting black [creators]."