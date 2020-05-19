Texas church cancels masses following death of a possibly Covid-19 positive priest

(CNN) A church in Houston has canceled mass indefinitely after one of its priests died and five others subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the death of Father Donnell Kirchner, a 79-year-old priest who worked at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, according to a statement issued Monday by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

It's unknown what specifically caused the priest's May 13 death, the Archdiocese said, and "it is not clear" if Kirchner had been tested for Covid-19. But within the following week, five others he lived with tested positive for the virus.

Mass was canceled indefinitely.

At Houston's Holy Cross Chapel, two of the priests who later tested positive had "been active in celebrating public Masses at Holy Ghost since May 2nd," when the church reopened, Zuniga said.