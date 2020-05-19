CNN and 'Sesame Street' to host a second special coronavirus town hall for kids and parents on May 30

(CNN) CNN is partnering with "Sesame Street" for a second special town hall about coronavirus, focused on kids and parents.

"The ABCs of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will air on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. ET and tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The 60-minute town hall will feature experts and "Sesame Street" characters -- including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover -- answering questions submitted by families.

Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.

How to watch: The town hall will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps, without requiring a cable log-in.

