Ravi Zacharias, Christian evangelist, dies at 74

(CNN) Ravi Zacharias, who spent his life defending Christianity through books and lectures, has died. He was 74.

Zacharias had been battling sarcoma and died at his home in Atlanta on Tuesday, Zacharias International Ministries said.

He was a leading figure among Christian Apologists -- a branch of Christian theology that defends Christian doctrines against objections.

Zacharias founded Zacharias International Ministries in 1984, and "launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world," a news release said.

"(Ravi) saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered," said Michael Ramsden, president of Zacharias International Ministries.

Read More