Thousands evacuate area in Michigan after two dams fail and governor warns one city could see 9 feet of water

(CNN) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for one county after two dams failed in the area -- following heavy rains and flash floods across the state.

Both the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached Tuesday night, the governor said in a news release, and urged residents to evacuate the affected areas in Midland County immediately.

"If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now," she said. "If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county."

Residents should "seek higher ground" as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible, according to the City of Midland website.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer said in a news conference. "We are anticipating an historic high water level."

Read More