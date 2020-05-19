Magic Johnson will provide $100 million to fund loans to minority-owned businesses

(CNN) Magic Johnson may no longer be playing in the NBA, but the Hall of Fame member is still making valuable assists.

The loans are aimed at supporting people of color and women who operate businesses in underserved communities, according to a news release.

"These are incredible businesses, small businesses, that have been the pillar of our community that also employ a lot of black and brown people in our community," Johnson said Sunday on MSNBC . "... We wanted to make sure that minority-owned businesses got small business loans through the PPP program."

Concerns about people of color accessing loans

The partnership was borne out of a concern that women and people of color were having difficulty accessing the loans offered by the Small Business Administration's emergency coronavirus relief program -- part of the federal government's massive stimulus package.

"Johnson's EquiTrust is providing critical financial support to underserved communities and businesses that have been traditionally neglected," EquiTrust and MBE Capital Partners said in a joint news release. "These small and diverse businesses often have difficulty developing strong lending relationships with big banks."

The goal is to help 100,000 businesses secure resources that will sustain them through the pandemic, MBE Capital CEO Rafael Martinez said on MSNBC.

SBA program has come under criticism

Advocacy organizations say businesses owned by people of color are inherently at a disadvantage. The funds are accessed through banks and participating SBA lenders -- relationships that people of color are less likely to have.

The Center for Responsible Lending estimated in April that approximately 95% of black-owned businesses, 91% of Latino-owned businesses, 91% of Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander-owned businesses and 75% of Asian-owned businesses were unlikely to receive a PPP loan through a mainstream bank or credit union.

The federal CARES Act, which created the Paycheck Protection Program, instructed the SBA to prioritize underserved and rural markets. But a recent inspector general report found that the agency had not communicated this priority to lenders.

The report also found that the SBA did not require demographic data to identify borrowers of the program in underserved markets, making it hard to determine how much funding was going towards the intended communities.