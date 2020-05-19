Livestream shows a Christian high school in Oklahoma held an in-person graduation with hundreds in attendance

(CNN) Many schools have moved their graduation ceremonies online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But not all. For one Oklahoma high school's graduation, it was almost business as usual.

The Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma, held an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, with graduates walking on the stage while hundreds of family and friends sat shoulder-to-shoulder cheering them on.

Despite the graduation being livestreamed on the school's Facebook page, around 300 people packed the seats laid out in the school's activity center, which has an overall capacity to hold about 2,500, according to CNN affiliate KFOR . Each of the 60 graduates were given 12 tickets for their family and friends to attend, the affiliate said. The livestream has since been removed from Facebook.

"People wore masks but not everybody was required to wear masks, obviously, but people did wear masks," Matt Cox, the school's assistant administrator told KFOR. Attendees' temperatures were also taken at the door and they were allowed to sit where they felt comfortable.

The school decided to proceed with its in-person commencement after it was approved by the city, Barbara Ohsfeldt, the school's principal, told CNN in an email.

