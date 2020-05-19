Police attempted to use Taser on Ahmaud Arbery during a 2017 incident

(CNN) Police in Glynn County, Georgia, attempted to use a Taser on Ahmaud Arbery during an incident in 2017, according to a police report and police body camera video obtained by The Guardian.

According to a police report from that incident, an officer was patrolling Townsend Park on November 7, 2017, when he noticed a vehicle parked in an area "known for drugs and other criminal activity."

Attorneys for his family confirm to CNN that this is indeed Arbery in the video.

In the body camera video, the officer checks Arbery to see if he has any weapons on him.

Arbery begins to argue with the officer, who wants to search his vehicle as well.