How to eat less meat and more plants

Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 4:31 AM ET, Tue May 19, 2020

Solein is a protein-rich powder made by a microbe. The makers say it's 100 times more climate friendly than meat.
Solein is a protein-rich powder made by a microbe. The makers say it's 100 times more climate friendly than meat.
You can already buy proteins made from microbes. Quorn is a meat alternative derived from a fungus. Quorn says its "mycoprotein uses 90% less land and water than producing some animal protein sources."
You can already buy proteins made from microbes. Quorn is a meat alternative derived from a fungus. Quorn says its "mycoprotein uses 90% less land and water than producing some animal protein sources."
In Quorn, the fungus is mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder to produce meat alternatives including fake mince, sausages and chicken nuggets.
In Quorn, the fungus is mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder to produce meat alternatives including fake mince, sausages and chicken nuggets.
Marmite -- a savory spread popular in the UK -- is another food made from microbes -- in this case, concentrated yeast extract, which is a by-product of beer brewing.
Marmite -- a savory spread popular in the UK -- is another food made from microbes -- in this case, concentrated yeast extract, which is a by-product of beer brewing.
Meat-free proteins are becoming increasingly popular. Impossible Foods has produced a burger containing a genetically modified version of heme -- an iron-containing molecule from soy plants, which gives it a meaty flavor.
Meat-free proteins are becoming increasingly popular. Impossible Foods has produced a burger containing a genetically modified version of heme -- an iron-containing molecule from soy plants, which gives it a meaty flavor.
The company debuted its Impossible Pork product in January 2020. This pork substitute is also made with soy protein.
The company debuted its Impossible Pork product in January 2020. This pork substitute is also made with soy protein.
KFC has launched a vegan burger in the UK and Ireland. It is made from Quorn served with vegan mayonnaise.
KFC has launched a vegan burger in the UK and Ireland. It is made from Quorn served with vegan mayonnaise.
Tyson, one of the world's biggest meat producers, has launched a line of chicken-free (but not egg free) chicken nugget alternatives, as well as burger patties made with a combination of beef and plants.
Tyson, one of the world's biggest meat producers, has launched a line of chicken-free (but not egg free) chicken nugget alternatives, as well as burger patties made with a combination of beef and plants.
Tyson's chicken nuggets are sold under the brand Raised & Rooted. They are made from pea protein, egg white and flaxseed and bamboo fiber.
Tyson's chicken nuggets are sold under the brand Raised & Rooted. They are made from pea protein, egg white and flaxseed and bamboo fiber.
Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives. Its burgers have been trialled by McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts sells a breakfast sandwich featuring Beyond Meat's meatless sausage.
Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives. Its burgers have been trialled by McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts sells a breakfast sandwich featuring Beyond Meat's meatless sausage.
British bakery chain Greggs introduced a vegan sausage roll in 2019. The filling is made from Quorn. Barclays predicts the alternative meat sector could reach about $140 billion in sales over the next decade, capturing about 10% of the global meat industry.
British bakery chain Greggs introduced a vegan sausage roll in 2019. The filling is made from Quorn. Barclays predicts the alternative meat sector could reach about $140 billion in sales over the next decade, capturing about 10% of the global meat industry.
