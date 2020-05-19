How to eat less meat and more plants

Photos: Meat substitutes going mainstream Solein is a protein-rich powder made by a microbe. The makers say it's 100 times more climate friendly than meat. Hide Caption 1 of 16

You can already buy proteins made from microbes. Quorn is a meat alternative derived from a fungus. Quorn says its "mycoprotein uses 90% less land and water than producing some animal protein sources."

In Quorn, the fungus is mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder to produce meat alternatives including fake mince, sausages and chicken nuggets.

Marmite -- a savory spread popular in the UK -- is another food made from microbes -- in this case, concentrated yeast extract, which is a by-product of beer brewing.

Meat-free proteins are becoming increasingly popular. Impossible Foods has produced a burger containing a genetically modified version of heme -- an iron-containing molecule from soy plants, which gives it a meaty flavor.

The company debuted its Impossible Pork product in January 2020. This pork substitute is also made with soy protein.

KFC has launched a vegan burger in the UK and Ireland. It is made from Quorn served with vegan mayonnaise.

Tyson, one of the world's biggest meat producers, has launched a line of chicken-free (but not egg free) chicken nugget alternatives, as well as burger patties made with a combination of beef and plants.

Tyson's chicken nuggets are sold under the brand Raised & Rooted. They are made from pea protein, egg white and flaxseed and bamboo fiber.

Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives. Its burgers have been trialled by McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts sells a breakfast sandwich featuring Beyond Meat's meatless sausage.