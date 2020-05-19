PopSockets has added the PopThirst Slim and Tall and the PopGrip Opener to the lineup

If you're as big a fan of the PopGrip as we are, this is extremely exciting news. PopSockets has announced that it's adding not one, but two new products to its lineup. Meet the PopThirst Slim and Tall and the PopGrip Opener. These are perfect for your summer barbeques and for lazy lounging in the backyard.

The first addition is the PopThirst Slim and Tall ($15). This spin on a classic koozie gives you a better grip on your tall can beverages (think hard seltzers and tall boy beer cans) with a PopGrip. The PopThirst Slim and Tall is available in nine patterns. We loved the PopThirst Tall Sunset Swirls ($15), and the PopThirst Tall Neon Tropicali ($15), but if you're looking for a more minimalist option, try the PopThirst Slim Black ($15). The koozie itself is built with a non-slip foam material to keep your beverage from slipping out of your hand and keep it cold. The PopThirst Slim and Tall is fully collapsible and will fit in your pocket for ultimate portability and convenience. Plus, the PopGrip on the PopThirst is swappable, like all other PopGrips.

Next up is the PopGrip Opener (starting at $13). An upgrade to yo ur classic Po pGrip, this new design features a handy bottle opener. All you have to do to use the bottle opener is twist the opener off the PopGrip base. The PopGrip Opener is available in seven patterns. Our favorite patterns are the PopGrip Opener Pucker Up and the PopGrip Opener Navy Kicks. If you have a PopGrip base already, the PopGrip Opener by itself will cost you $13. If you also need a base, you'll pay $15. You can even combine your PopThirst Slim and Tall with a PopGrip Opener for the ultimate convenience at your next pool party.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, PopSockets has put together a special Memorial Day Collection (although the website says items will ship "on or before June 3," so whether they'd reach you by Memorial Day weekend isn't clear). The PopThirst Slim and Tall and PopGrip Opener also make perfect Father's Day gifts if you're getting a head start on that shopping. With these two awesome new adds to the PopSockets family, you'll be fully prepped for backyard lounging and sipping.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.