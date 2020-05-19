Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are up to $200 off at this Memorial Day sale

Sure, it might be mid-May, but it's still technically spring — and if you haven't dug into that spring cleaning yet, there's never been a more motivating reason to start: Dyson's Memorial Day sale is on, and with deals currently that are live through almost the end of the month, it's rare opportunity to feel almost completely justified dropping some cash on one of Dyson's high-tech vacuums or purifying fans. In some cases, you can save up to $200 on a purchase, courtesy of these incredible deals.

Dyson vacuums are pricey, but they're worth the investment. They're built to last, and they work wonders, even when it comes to hard-to-pick-up dirt like pet hair. With models like the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum on sale, as well as apartment-friendly, easily maneuverable models like the Dyson V8 Absolute, there's a vacuum ready to get your floors summer-ready in a second. Read on for our favorite picks from the sale, below.

Stick vacuums

Dyson V11 Torque Drive ($599, originally $699; dyson.com)

One of Dyson's most high-tech vacuums (and they have a few of them), the V11 Torque Drive is unmatched when it comes to suction. Plus, it has three cleaning modes to optimize power and run time for the task at hand. You'll also receive a few different tools and heads for the vacuums, so you can successfully get every dust bunny from behind the couch — and then some.

Dyson V8 Absolute ($349.99, originally $449.99; dyson.com)

Optimized for hard floors thanks to its soft roller cleaner head, it also does double-duty on carpets thanks to a well-designed motorized cleaner head — and it's so powerful, it'll even suck up the ground-in dirt. For those who live in apartments or smaller homes, you can take this off its hook and go, and you'll get up to 40 minutes cleaning time in Powerful mode with this model.

Dyson V7 Motorhead ($249.99, originally $299.99; dyson.com)

If you're just dipping your toes in the Dyson waters, look no further than the V7 Motorhead model. It's a great entry point into the rest of the brand's line. This one features a direct-drive cleaner head to get all the dirt up, as well as up to 30 minutes of fade-free power.

Full-size vacuums

Dyson Ball Animal 2 ($379.99, originally $499.99; dyson.com)

This full-size vacuum was built specifically for homes with pets. With unbeatable suction, a handy turbine tool and plenty of other features designed to pick up even ground-in pet hair, dirt and dander, you won't even be able to tell that your house is overrun with four-legged, furry friends.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy Vacuum ($499.99, originally $699.99; dyson.com)

Dealing with allergies and pets? You need the heavy-duty Dyson Cinetic Big Ball vacuum. It comes with extra tools for whole-home cleaning, not to mention, it's the only vacuum out there with strong suction and no filters to wash or replace.

Air purifiers

Dyson Pure Cool DP04 Purifying Fan ($399.99, originally $469.99; dyson.com)

It's pretty incredible that a fan perched on the corner of your desk can clean a whole room's air, but welcome to Dyson technology. Dyson's hyper-intelligent purifier senses pollutants in real time and captures them at the microscopic level to keep your air fresh and clean, even in the middle of the city.

Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01 Purifying Fan ($299.99, originally $349.99; dyson.com)

With a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of allergens — as well as pollutants as small as .3 microns — this fan can bring you some relief from spring and summer allergies. It doesn't just gather nasty bits though; it sends cooled, purified air right back at you. That's something we can all get behind during the hot summer months ahead.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.