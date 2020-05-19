Top-rated hammocks that will transform your outdoor space

We don't know about you, but these days we keep catching ourselves in the middle of a daydream. The location changes: One day we're lounging oceanside beside palm trees, the next we're deep within a dense forest, the next we're being splashed by the pool and the next we're soaking up sun at the park. But no matter where our dreaming takes us, one thing stays the same: There's always a hammock.

Yes, that simple invention of a fabric or rope sling suspended between trees, posts or a metal stand symbolizes rest, relaxation and a totally carefree vibe. And couldn't we all use a little of all three right now? The great thing about the hammock is that it can be hung just about anywhere: your backyard, front porch, a local park, campsite or even indoors. So, while vacations may be off the menu for the time being, setting up a hammock at home or somewhere you can still stay socially distant from others seems like a must. Staycations are all the rage now, you know.

We've rounded up some top-rated hammock styles — from super lightweight and perfect for backpackers and campers to hammock chairs ideal for patio lounging to versions that come with their own steel stands. Grab the SPF, your favorite sunglasses, that book you've been dying to read and a tall, cold drink (preferably accented with a tiny umbrella). It's hammock time.

Margaritaville Hammock With Pillow ($139.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Calling all Parrotheads! If feeling wasted away in Margaritaville sounds good to you, scoop up this hammock we're sure Jimmy Buffet himself would be proud to own. Not only is it reversible (solid on one side, tropical print on the other) and built for two, but it comes with an attached pillow, wooden stretcher bars and is weather- and fade-resistant. Add a margarita and cheeseburger and call it paradise.

The Holiday Aisle Keith Jet Cotton Hammock with Stand ($164.99, originally $179.95; wayfair.com)

How dreamy is this? Complete with a base so you can put it anywhere you want, this cheery striped hammock can hold up to 330 pounds, making it ideal for couples. Reviewers note how easy it is to put together, too.

Freeport Park Avondale Portable Folding Steel Frame Camping Hammock ($92.99, originally $96.99; wayfair.com)

For a more durable option, there's this cotton-polyester hammock, which also comes with its own steel base. Great for camping but also for just plopping in your backyard or patio, it comes in either black or red and can hold up to 264 pounds.

Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock ($39.99; target.com)

Heading to a park for some socially distant R&R? This lightweight nylon number packs down into a small stuff sack, so it's easy to toss in your bicycle basket or backpack. It gets a 5-star rating for its ease of set up and holds up to 400 pounds, so feel free to bring your significant other or kid along for the ride. Tree saver straps and carabiners included.

Beachcrest Home Svenn Chair Hammock ($38.99, originally $49.49; wayfair.com)

Can't decide between comfy chair or loungy hammock? Get the best of both worlds with this combo that's just begging for you to curl up in order to escape reality for a short — or long — time. With more than 1,500 reviews on Wayfair, this is one of the most popular hammock chairs on the internet. You can probably tell why. It comes in an array of bright patterns, is ultra cushy and can hold up to 265 pounds. With a price like that, it simply can't be beat.

Kammock Roo Double Hammock ($79; rei.com)

It doesn't matter if you're sheltering in place in the city, staying put in your backyard or maintaining proper social distance at a nearby park, hiking trail or other outdoor location. This high-rated hammock gets rave reviews for its durable silky and fade-resistant nylon, fast-drying fabric and easy-to-attach carabiners.

It also holds two people (up to 500 pounds), comes in nine colors, has a UV inhibitor treatment and a lifetime warranty. Oh, and it stuffs down into a carrying sack that weighs just 18 ounces. A single version is also available.

Bay Isle Home Plummer Chair Hammock (starting at $112.99; wayfair.com)

You can already imagine this on your patio, can't you? Available in lots of lovely colors (we love the light brown and sky blue), this crocheted polyester hammock can hold up to 300 pounds.

Ebern Designs Pantanella Camping Hammock with Stand ($89.99; wayfair.com)

This cool camo hammock comes with a foldable steel frame and can hold up to 300 pounds.

Eno SingleNest Hammock ($49.95; llbean.com)

If you're looking for a lightweight hammock that packs down for easy storage and portability, try this high-rated comfy nylon hammock that weighs just over 1 pound but can hold up to 400 pounds. It comes with an attached stuff sack and carabiners, but the straps are sold separately.

Iddings Kid's Hanging Pod Hammock Swing Chair ($68.99; wayfair.com)

Don't leave the kiddos out of the hammock fun. This sweet pod-style canvas hammock chair is perfect for encouraging reading in the playroom or outdoors, and gets great reviews for its comfy inflatable cushion, industrial-strength carbine and easy installation. Just don't be surprised if your little one curls up in there for hours. You're welcome.

Kammock Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent ($229; rei.com)

Ready to up your camping game? Pick up this hammock tent that packs down smaller than a sleeping bag at less than 3 pounds, sleeps one off the ground and includes a mesh canopy to keep bugs out. In addition to its silky fabric, it has pockets to store your essentials, a fly that can be rolled back to reveal a "stargazer" panel and a lifetime warranty. Perfect for your next trip, but why wait? You'll find us hanging out in this dream tent in the backyard now.

Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock ($159.95; rei.com)

Backpackers will love this comfy asymmetric hammock for its small size (it packs down to a mere 7-by-10 inches), mesh protection, a waterproof rainfly that can be tilted, rolled or removed, gear pockets and more. Oh, and it also folds into a chair and can be transformed into a ground tent with your hiking poles. Not quite ready to tackle the trails during this uncertain time? Set it up in the yard for an urban getaway at home.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.