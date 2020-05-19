'Precious' footage from 1935 of last-known Tasmanian tiger released

(CNN) Video footage of the last known thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

In the 21-second clip the animal, named Benjamin, is prowling around his cage at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania, according to a press release.

The footage, released Tuesday, was filmed in 1935 for a travelogue called "Tasmania The Wonderland," just a few months before Benjamin passed away.

Thylacines were large carnivorous marsupials that looked like a cross between a wolf, a fox, and a large cat. They hunted kangaroos and other marsupials as well as rodents and small birds, according to the Australian Museum.

They once lived throughout continental Australia but became extinct on the mainland around 2,000 years ago, perhaps due to competition with dingos and hunting pressure from humans, said the museum.

