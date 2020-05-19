(CNN) Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has resigned after months of pressure over his alleged involvement in the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.

In a televised address Tuesday morning, Thabane said the time for him to retire "from the great theater of action, take leave from public office" had come.

The official resignation comes after the 80-year-old Thabane repeatedly said that he would retire.

Thabane's former wife, Lipolelo, was shot by gunmen shortly before his inauguration as the Prime Minister of the tiny African nation. The couple were separated and had been pursuing a divorce before her death.

His current wife, Maesaiah Thabane , has been charged in the murder and has been granted bail.

