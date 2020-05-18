What is Victoria Day?

(CNN) Victoria Day will be celebrated across Canada on Monday, May 18.

The holiday began as a celebration to honor Queen Victoria, who ruled Great Britain and Ireland for most of the 19th century.

Victoria Day has been observed since 1845, and it was officially declared a Canadian federal holiday in 1901 -- the year of Queen Victoria's death.

The holiday was originally celebrated on May 24, Queen Victoria's birthday. But an amendment to the laws of Canada in 1952 established that Victoria Day be observed on the Monday preceding May 25.

When Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, Victoria Day became her official birthday in Canada -- even though her actual birthday is April 21.

