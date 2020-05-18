University of Kentucky fires cheerleading coaches after hazing and nudity investigation

(CNN) The University of Kentucky fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff after an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, including hazing, alcohol use and public nudity on the team.

The three-month investigation found that four coaches and an administrative assistant "failed to provide reasonable oversight during off-campus events," the university said in a press release.

The investigation revealed alleged misconduct at a retreat and other off-campus events, ranging from cheerleaders being encouraged to perform stunts and chants while partially nude to excessive consumption of alcohol that required medical treatment for several cheerleaders.

At a team retreat in Lake Cumberland, some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines known as "basket tosses" that included hurling teammates from a dock into the water while either topless or bottomless, the investigation found. The routines were performed within the view of at least some of the coaches, according to the investigation.

In another incident, at a cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some cheerleaders were directed by other members to perform lewd chants and wear outfits that did not include underwear, according to the university.

