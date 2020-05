This year's first Atlantic storm Arthur will bring high surf, strong winds and heavy rains to the North Carolina coast

(CNN) Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm in the Atlantic for 2020, will bring high surf, heavy rains and strong winds to the coast of North Carolina.

As of early Monday morning, Arthur is churning off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina with sustained winds of 45 mph, according to CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

12 mph, is not expected to make landfall. Arthur is forecast to turn to northeast and pick up speed as it heads towards North Carolina, The storm, which is moving north-northeast at12 mph, is not expected to make landfall. Arthur is forecast to turn to northeast and pick up speed as it heads towards North Carolina, skirting the coast Monday before moving back east into the ocean late Monday night, Shackelford said.

Tropical storm force winds will extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. Officials are telling the public to be prepared as the storm is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

Governor urges people to 'pay close attention'

Read More