Texas governor reopens more businesses and schools days after highest jump in Covid-19 cases in the state

(CNN) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced sweeping reopenings in the state, from child care centers to bars, bowling alleys, rodeos and bingo centers, just days after Texas reported its biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Child care centers, office buildings, youth clubs and massage and personal-care centers may open immediately, Abbott said at a news conference Monday.

At the end of the week, on May 22, restaurants will be allowed to increase capacity to 50%, from 25% now. Bars, wine tasting rooms and craft breweries can open at a 25% capacity, the governor said. Those capacity limits do not apply to outdoor areas that maintain safe distances, Abbott said.

"Today, tomorrow and every day going forward is one day closer to medical discoveries that will help treat and protect people from getting Covid-19," Abbott said. "Until that day comes, our focus is to keep you safe while also restoring your ability to get back to work, to open your businesses, to pay your bills, to put food on your tables."

Texas, one of the first states to reopen, on Saturday saw its highest single-day increase in positive Covid-19 cases yet, 1,801, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

