A deadly virus is sweeping multiple states. At risk are rabbits

(CNN) A deadly virus is threatening to wipe out entire populations across multiple states. At risk are North America's rabbits.

There are some parallels between Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease and Covid-19, said Matt Gompper, a disease ecologist and head of the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology at New Mexico State University.

Both are thought to have "spilled over" from one species to another -- in the case of the novel coronavirus, likely a bat to humans; in the rabbit disease, from domestic to wild rabbits -- and both arose so quickly that health officials had a limited window to act.

How the disease came to the US

The disease likely originated around a decade ago in European rabbits, which comprise most domestic rabbits sold in the US, Gompper said.

Then, in early March, another strain of the virus was discovered in wild rabbits in southern New Mexico. A few days later, dead rabbits were spotted nearby in El Paso, Texas. More sightings followed in Arizona, Colorado and, in May, in California.

Ecologists aren't sure how virus type 2 arrived in the US. Gompper said he predicts the disease worked its way through rabbit meat or the domestic rabbit trade. It also might have been circulating in northern Mexico, which shares a border with New Mexico and Texas.

The disease could harm ecosystems

Because the illness is so new, there's virtually no data on the related die-offs, Gompper said. So while it's still concerning, ecologists aren't sure if the illness will cause concentrated outbreaks in local areas or widespread deaths across the US.

Rabbits aren't the only ones who'd suffer, though. If rabbit populations deplete, then the predators who prey on them would lose a valuable food source, and the plants they graze on may overgrow, sending tremors throughout the ecosystem, Gompper said.

"Rabbits, wherever they're found, tend to have a relatively robust impact on their environment because they're primary herbirvores," he said. "Whether the impact of the virus is such that we'll see those very dramatic ecological changes as a result is still an unknown."