A high school's band directors went to each of their graduating seniors' homes to play their fight song one last time

(CNN) When graduating seniors and band students at a Texas high school found out their senior concert was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were heartbroken.

So Plano Senior High School's three band directors did what they knew best: They picked up their instruments, made their way to their seniors' homes and gave them each a personal concert.

For three days straight beginning Friday, the trio traveled 168 miles from home to home to visit their 85 senior band students. For 15 minutes each, they played the school's fight song while their students watched in delight from their doorsteps.

"We knew something needed to be done for our seniors who have been in the band program since they were in 6th grade and are now missing out on their grand finale concert," band director Jason Lewis told CNN.

"Since the concert couldn't happen, we decided to bring the concert to them to show them how much we love and appreciate them. It was our gift to our seniors."

