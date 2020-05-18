40 years ago today, Mount St. Helens erupted

(CNN) Forty years ago, a volcano in the Cascade Mountains in Washington roared, expelling plumes of ash and killing 57 people in the most destructive eruption in modern US history.

It was early morning on Mount St. Helens when the volcano shook the Earth. Accompanied by a magnitude 5+ earthquake and a debris avalanche, the eruption changed the future of volcanology.

Here are five facts about the stratovolcano.

Before erupting, the volcano was 9,677 feet

More than 1,300 feet was taken off the top of the volcano by the historic blast due to the largest landslide in recorded history.