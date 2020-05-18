Massachusetts doctor charged in wife's death

(CNN) A Massachusetts doctor accused of killing his wife was arraigned on murder charges in court Monday.

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk allegedly confessed to choking his wife to death after an argument, according to the criminal complaint from the district court in Dedham, southwest of Boston.

Tuerk, who went by the nickname Harry, said he and his wife, Kathleen McLean, were consuming alcohol when they began to argue. McLean allegedly hit him on the head with an object and "he reacted to that aggressive situation and choked Katie," the criminal complaint says.

Tuerk led police to McLean's body, which he allegedly confessed to placing in a pond near their home, and he may have placed a rock on top of her, police say in the documents. Her body was recovered with several rocks in her pants, police say.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment but has not heard back.

