13 people wounded in shooting at a memorial for slain Louisiana man

(CNN) Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting during a large memorial gathering for a slain Louisiana man, police said.

Bogalusa police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Saturday about several people having been shot and in need of medical attention, the department said in a news release.

When police arrived, "shots were still being fired, and the scene was chaos," Maj. Wendell O'Berry said Monday at a press conference. No eyewitnesses have come forward with information about the shooting, according to the police.

Officers found an "extremely" large crowd gathered for a memorial service for Dominique James, police said. According to O'Berry, it included as many as 800 people at one point.

"Officers located several victims with gunshot wounds and attempted to secure the scene" with help from Louisiana State Police and multiple local agencies, the release said.

