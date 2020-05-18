13 people wounded in shooting at a memorial for slain Louisiana man

(CNN)Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting during a large memorial gathering for a slain Louisiana man, police said.
Bogalusa police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Saturday about several people having been shot and in need of medical attention, the department said in a news release.
When police arrived, "shots were still being fired, and the scene was chaos," Maj. Wendell O'Berry said Monday at a press conference. No eyewitnesses have come forward with information about the shooting, according to the police.
Officers found an "extremely" large crowd gathered for a memorial service for Dominique James, police said. According to O'Berry, it included as many as 800 people at one point.
"Officers located several victims with gunshot wounds and attempted to secure the scene" with help from Louisiana State Police and multiple local agencies, the release said.
Some were taken by ambulance, some went in private vehicles, O'Berry said, and there may be more victims. One person is in critical condition.
Investigators found more than 50 shell casings, leading police to believe multiple people were involved, O'Berry said.
The city has asked for local, state and federal help in investigating the shooting, O'Berry said.
A funeral for James had been held hours before the memorial, CNN affiliate WDSU reported.
The city did not issue a permit for the gathering, and no permit would have been granted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to O'Berry.
James had been missing for days when he was found dead inside his car in a wooded area outside Bogalusa, according to WDSU. He was thought to be going to pick up a four-wheeler, police said.
"There are people who know who did this," O'Berry said. "We're on your side. We need your assistance."