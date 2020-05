A refugee and new grandmother was the eighth employee at a Colorado meat packing plant to die from coronavirus

(CNN) Tin Aye and her husband, Aung Kwah Toe, wanted a better life for their young daughter and son, away from the refugee camp in Thailand where the children were born.

"She wanted to take care of us, and she is a very hard worker," Aye's daughter, San Twin, told CNN on May 6. Aye and Toe had lived in the camp after fleeing their native Burma years before.

In August of 2007, the couple left southeast Asia and arrived in Colorado with their children. Unable to speak English and needing money to support her children, Aye took a job at JBS's Greeley beef plant , says Twin.

"It was very hard work, but she didn't want to change jobs," Twin told CNN. "She relied on her co-workers that spoke the same language and they would give her rides to work because she couldn't drive."

In the hospital since March