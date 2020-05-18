Thinking of making a big change in your life? You'll be happier if you go for it, a new study says

(CNN) Facing a difficult life decision? Go against the status quo -- you'll be happier in the long run.

That's the conclusion reached by Steven Levitt, an economist known for his 2005 book "Freakonomics," in a study that was published Monday in "The Review of Economic Studies."

"Society teaches us 'quitters never win and winners never quit,' but in reality the data from my experiment suggests we would all be better off if we did more quitting," Levitt said in a statement.

To run the experiment, Levitt created a website, freakonomicsexperiments.com , where volunteers were invited to choose major life decisions they were pondering such as "Should I quit my job?" "Should I propose?" or "Should I adopt?"

But instead of following the typical paths of reaching big decisions -- talking to friends and family, listing out the pros and cons, losing sleep -- users would simply flip a virtual coin to get their answer.

