A Florida man has been stuck on a ship for 62 days in an Italian port. He's been tested 8 times for coronavirus

(CNN) A man from Winter Springs, Florida, told CNN on Monday that he has been stuck on a cruise ship and then a hospital ship in an Italian port for 62 days after testing positive for Covid-19 in early April.

"Some days are really bad and some days are OK," Taylor Grimes, 28, told CNN over video chat Monday.

Grimes set sail mid-January from Genoa, Italy, on his second cruise as an employee of MSC Cruises, a global cruise company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Grimes worked in the jewelry store on their Mediterranean route.

On March 17, a friend of Grimes and fellow employee tested positive for Covid-19, Grimes told CNN. After consulting with the ship doctor and captain, Grimes said he "voluntarily went into isolation." Fifteen days later, he also tested positive, Grimes said.

Grimes has since been tested seven more times and has received a mixture of positive and negative results, he told CNN.

