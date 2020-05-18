A $28 million lottery ticket sold in California and the winner has yet to claim it

(CNN) Time to check your lottery tickets!

Someone has won the jackpot prize of $28 million by playing the SuperLotto Plus in California. The winning ticket matched all six numbers of Saturday's draw -- 03, 09, 23, 27, 35, along with Mega number 16. It was purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store in National City.

The winner has not come forward and only has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

California lottery officials said that even though their offices are closed to the public during the pandemic, the claim processing periods are not affected by the current health crisis.

"In order to claim a prize , winners must mail their winning ticket and claim form, or the winner may elect to keep the ticket in a secure place and present the claim in person when our nine CA Lottery District Office locations reopen to the public at a later date," according to a press release from California Lottery.

Read More