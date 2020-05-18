The wife of Arizona Diamondbacks' player Starling Marte has died from a heart attack

(CNN) Arizona Diamondbacks' outfielder Starling Marte announced that his wife, Noelia, died in a tweet Monday.

"I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte, 31, wrote in a tweet Monday. "It is a moment of great sorrow."

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.



Marte has two sons, Starling Jr. and Smerling, and a daughter, Tiana, according to his player bio on MLB.com.

The Diamondbacks shared their condolences for Marte's wife in a tweet. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the team said. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

Marte was traded to the Diamondbacks in January after playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2019.

