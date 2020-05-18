The wife of Arizona Diamondbacks' player Starling Marte has died from a heart attack

By Hollie Silverman and Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Mon May 18, 2020

Arizona Diamondbacks Sterling Marte announced the death of his wife on Twitter Monday.
(CNN)Arizona Diamondbacks' outfielder Starling Marte announced that his wife, Noelia, died in a tweet Monday.

"I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte, 31, wrote in a tweet Monday. "It is a moment of great sorrow."
Marte has two sons, Starling Jr. and Smerling, and a daughter, Tiana, according to his player bio on MLB.com.
The Diamondbacks shared their condolences for Marte's wife in a tweet. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the team said. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."
    Marte was traded to the Diamondbacks in January after playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2019.
    "The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time," the Pirates said in a tweet. "Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."