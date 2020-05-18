Loss of taste or smell added to official list of coronavirus symptoms in UK

(CNN) Losing your sense of smell or taste has been added to the official list of coronavirus symptoms in the United Kingdom, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

A government statement said that "from today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia."

Anosmia refers to the loss of or change to a person's sense of smell. The Department of Health statement said "it can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked."

The Chief Medical Officers for the four nations of the UK endorsed this expansion of the recognized symptoms, saying they "have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on Covid-19 and, after thorough consideration ... are now confident enough to recommend this new measure."

The move comes after Tim Spector, the head of the UK's coronavirus symptom tracking app and a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, criticized the government's failure to expand its list of symptoms.