Man interviewed over rail worker's coronavirus death after alleged spitting incident

(CNN) Police have interviewed a man in connection with an incident in which a rail worker died from coronavirus after allegedly being spat on at a London train station.

Belly Mujinga was working at Victoria Station in central London with a colleague when a member of the public spat and coughed over them and said he had the novel coronavirus, her union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said last week.

Mujinga, who was 47, fell ill with coronavirus within days of the assault and later died, TSSA said.

"Following a number of enquiries into an incident at London Victoria station on March 21, officers identified a 57-year-old man from London in connection," a spokesperson for the British Transport Police said in a statement.

Police said the man was interviewed under caution at a London police station on Sunday, and that police are not looking to identify anyone further in relation to the incident.

