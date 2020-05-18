Dwayne Johnson says his mind is blown by daughter Simone following him into WWE

(CNN) Dwayne Johnson says he is "very proud" that his 18-year-old daughter is following in his footsteps by entering the world of professional wrestling.

The Hollywood action man began his career in the ring under the moniker "The Rock" and became one of World Wrestling Entertainment's ( WWE ) biggest stars.

Simone Alexandra Johnson, Johnson's daughter with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, officially signed her contract with WWE in February after previously being involved in training.

Johnson quit wrestling to pursue acting in 2004 but made a comeback in 2011 before retiring from the arena in 2013.

Discussing the teen's new career path during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday, Johnson beamed with pride.

Read More