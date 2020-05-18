(CNN) Coronavirus came for Americans' hamburgers in early May.

That's because meatpacking and food-processing workers are getting sick and some are dying from Covid-19.

Some 20 meatpacking and food-processing workers have died from Covid-19, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

As a result of the pandemic, 22 meatpacking plants have closed in the last two months. With plants closed, and livestock accumulating, some farmers are desperate enough to put their animals on Craigslist

Closures have reduced pork slaughter capacity by 25% and beef slaughter capacity by 10%, according to UFCW. Some supermarkets, including Costco and Kroger , are limiting the amount of meat consumers can buy.

Prices are going up, too. But despite the grim news, the potential for reduced meat consumption as the result of shortages could have a silver lining for Americans' health.

The health benefits of eating less red meat

Americans eat a lot of meat. The average adult ate between three and four servings a week from 2015 to 2016, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

That's not too far off the maximum of three servings a week recommended by the World Cancer Research Fund International/American Institute for Cancer Research in a 2018 report. But at least a third of American adults eat at least one serving of red meat each day, far exceeding the limit.

Reducing intake of beef and pork is good for you, said Lilian Cheung , director of health promotion and communication at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's department of nutrition.

"An optimally healthy diet should be low in red meat," said Cheung, who has a doctorate in nutrition. "There's plenty of data that [meat] increases the risk of colorectal cancer, other types of cancers, heart disease, diabetes and the higher risk of dying from these things."

Some of these health conditions are especially serious during the pandemic.

"With Covid-19, the underlying conditions of heart disease and diabetes increase the risk," Cheung said. "You become much more vulnerable and increase the risk of dying and complications."

In a 2011 study Cheung cited, researchers found that for each additional daily serving of red meats that participants ate, risk of type 2 diabetes rose 12%.

The numbers are clear: Eating less meat is good for you.

But if you're considering reducing your meat consumption, Cheung noted that it's important to be careful about what you eat instead. Ensuring you get enough protein and vitamins and minerals is key. Here's what you need to know and more.

Can you get enough protein without eating meat?

While many consumers wonder if they'd get adequate protein without eating meat, Cheung said that for most Americans, it shouldn't be a concern.

(A lack of protein is a serious threat in some developing countries or during times of famine, Cheung noted, as severe protein malnutrition can cause a nutritional disorder called kwashiorkor. It is very rare in the United States.)