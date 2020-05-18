Rest easier with a new, discounted mattress from these Memorial Day sales

If coming by a good night's sleep seems harder and harder these days, maybe it's time to invest in a better bedroom setup. So we've rounded up the Memorial Day mattress sales that will give you new reasons to sleep in — or at least help you feel more rested on days when sleeping in isn't an option. (The prices we've listed below are all for queen-sized beds, though of course, the number may be higher or lower depending on the size you select.) We wouldn't be the least bit surprised if you decide to simply grab your laptop and work from your new bed.

Helix

Not sure which style mattress is best for you? Take Helix's sleep quiz for guidance, then shop its Memorial Day Sale. Use the code MDWS200 to get $200 off, plus two free Dream pillows when you spend $1,750; use the code MDWS150 to get $150 and two free Dream pillows when you spend $1,250; or use the code MDWS100 to get $100 off any mattress and two dream pillows.

PlushBeds

Go eco-friendly in the bedroom with a 100% certified organic mattress from PlushBeds. The company's American-made mattresses are constructed with breathable organic cotton covers and organic New Zealand wool atop layers of organic latex, which is antimicrobial, toxin-free and mold- and mildew-proof. The Memorial Day sales offerings, running May 19 through June 22, include $1,200 off latex mattresses and $600 off memory foam mattresses.

The popular Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress ($1,499, originally $2,699; plushbeds.com) gets rave reviews for not only its organic materials, but its comfort, support and durability. Choose from three thickness options (9 inches to 12 inches), two firmness levels (medium or medium-firm), and adjust the firmness by unzipping the cover and rotating the layers manually. If memory foam is more your thing, consider the 12-inch Cool Bliss Luxury Memory Foam Mattress ($1,249, originally $1,849; plushbeds.com), complete with gel memory foam for better airflow and dissipation of heat and moisture. This model features five comfort layers, a stretch cover with cooling properties and works with any adjustable base.

Casper

Shop Casper's Memorial Day sale now through June 1 and take 10% off your entire order with the code MEMDAY10 (Element mattress and sale items excluded).

The brand's Original Mattress ($986, originally $1,095; casper.com) is among the company's most popular models, with three support zones, including firmer foam in the middle and softer foam around the shoulder area for better spinal alignment. If you want to take a step up, consider the Nova Hybrid Mattress ($1,796, originally $1,995; casper.com).

With a super-soft, pillow-like top layer, built-in heat-releasing airflow, seven support zones and two layers of perforated, breathable foam, it's designed to help you rest easier. And if you're ready to go all in on your sleep situation, look to the Wave Hybrid Mattress ($2,336, originally $2,595; casper.com). A great choice for folks with back aches and pains or those who want cooling technology while they sleep, this five-star reviewed mattress is made with gel pods placed strategically to support your waist and lower back, offering more support than just foam. It also features breathable layers with air channels and cooling gel to keep you from overheating while you sleep.

Saatva

Want to check out Saatva's beloved five-star mattress for yourself? Take $200 off orders of $1,000 and more until May 25.

Tuft & Needle

Grab up to 30% off sitewide during Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale, running now through May 31. The deals include 10% off Original mattresses, 15% off Mint and Hybrid mattresses, 30% off jersey sheet sets, 20% off dog beds, contrast platform beds and adjustable frames and 10% off all other items.

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress ($536, originally $595; tuftandneedle.com) gets serious kudos from customers for its comfort and cooling properties. Made with two layers of the brand's proprietary foam that's both breathable and durable, it also uses cooling gel beads to wick moisture and heat. The Mint Mattress ($846, originally $995; tuftandneedle.com) is a great choice for those looking for a higher-end foam mattress that offers support with three foam layers, breathable fabric and cooling gel beads. Or for the ultimate sleep experience, try the Hybrid Mattress ($1,271, originally $1,495; tuftandneedle.com), which ups the game with responsive support springs, a luxe fiber-infused foam pillow top and plenty of air channels to keep you cool. Bonus: With each 2020 purchase of the Hybrid, Tuft & Needle will donate a set of twin sheets to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to kids who don't have them.

Amerisleep

Since 2010, this company has been serving up American-made, eco-friendly mattresses to rave reviews. Take 30% off any mattress during Amerisleep's Memorial Day sale when you use the code MD30.

Beautyrest

Now through June 1, save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses. Discounts include $100 off the Hybrid and Harmony Lux, $200 off the standard Black and Harmony Lux Diamond, and $300 off the Black with Cooling + Comfort upgrades.

The Beautyrest Black ($1,899, originally $2099; beautyrest.com) is the brand's original and premiere model, featuring high-tech foam, cool-to-the-touch fabrics, heat-wicking materials and pocketed coils for extra support and durability. The cooling upgrade (an extra $300; originally $600) is a great option for folks who run hot, thanks to its memory foam that keeps you 20% cooler than the original model. And the Cooling + Comfort upgrade (an extra $500; originally $800) adds on gel foam for extra comfort, pressure relief and breathability.

Another great option: The Harmony Lux ($999, originally $1,099; beautyrest.com), which uses pocketed coils, gel memory foam and cooling technologies. Plus, a pillow top can be added for $400. Or check out the Hybrid ($1,199, originally $1,299; beautyrest.com), which features gel memory foam for pressure-point relief, a cooling system, pocket coils and cool-to-the-touch stretch fabric.

Allswell

Allswell offers three levels of mattresses, with the entry-level Allswell, hybrid The Luxe and luxury The Supreme models. Its Memorial Day sale, running now through May 25, includes 20% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, as well as bedding, bath and spa items with the code MEM20. The Allswell mattresses and mattress toppers are excluded.

If you're looking for an affordable mattress with high-end touches, consider The Luxe Hybrid ($516, originally $645; allswell.com). With individually wrapped coils, an inch of high-density foam, 2 inches of copper-infused memory foam, and a plush and cooling quilted top, this 12-inch mattress offers support, relief and comfort. The Supreme ($788, originally $985; allswell.com), meanwhile, clocks in at 14 inches, and adds more foam, along with a graphite and copper gel layer that absorbs and transfers heat from the body, a built-in Euro top and more. Need new bedding, too? We're coveting the Organic Matelasse Feather Stripe Duvet Cover Set ($158.40, originally $198; allswell.com). The duvet cover and shams come in earthy colors that look rich — and, more importantly — extra soft.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on select mattress sets during Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day savings event. Not sure which mattress to pick? We recommend the highly rated Tempur-ProAdapt, featuring the brand's most pressure-relieving material.

Sleep Number

Maybe you love a firm mattress, while your spouse likes a pillowy feel. Or you run hot, and your partner runs cold. Rather than fighting over it, turn to Sleep Number, a company built on the idea that one size does not fit all where sleep is concerned. The company's Memorial Day sale, on now through May 31, includes deals on smart beds, sheets, pillows and blankets.

You'll save $1,000 on the 10-inch Sleep Number 360 Special Edition Smart Bed ($1,799, originally $2,799; sleepnumber.com), which responds to and automatically adjusts firmness on both sides with a 4-inch comfort layer, adjusts according to temperature and tracks your sleep patterns so you can get the best night's sleep possible. The sale also includes $800 off the 12-inch Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed ($2,799, originally $3,599; sleepnumber.com) — its lowest price ever. This luxury mattress offers 6 inches of comfort layers, a temperature balancing surface, sleep tracking and adjustable settings for both sides, including firmness. Also: If you tend to get hot at night, it absorbs heat to help cool you down.

While you're at it, it's BOGO 50% off on all Sleep Number pillows, including the In Balance Pillow ($119.99; sleepnumber.com), which balances temperature and comes in two sizes and three shapes. And save 20% on select temperature-balancing bedding, including the True Temp Sheet Set ($159.99; originally $199.99; sleepnumber.com) and True Temp Blanket ($119.99; originally $149.99; sleepnumber.com).

Eight Sleep

If you appreciate the ability of technology to improve everything in your home from your speaker setup to your security system and appliances, you may want to add Eight Sleep to the mix. This high-tech mattress brand's Memorial Day sale includes $200 of its The Pod and The Pod Pro mattresses and $350 off the Pod Pro + Sleep Essentials bundle.

The Pod ($2,395, originally $2,595; eightsleep.com) is a four-layer, 11-inch mattress with dual heat and cooling and sleep tracking for each side of the bed, including sleep stages, sleep time, how much you toss and turn, heart rate and more. The Pod Pro ($2,895, originally $3,095; eightsleep.com), meanwhile, is a 12-inch, five-layer foam mattress that comes with a contouring foam topper, programmable cooling and heating zones for each side of the bed that can be turned off and on, ambient sensors that reach to room temps, humidity and local weather and sleep tracking for both sides of the bed. It also offers daily health reports that measure things like respiratory and heart rates, and "wake up" technology that sends a gentle vibration and gradual cooling or warming to help get you out of bed. For both, an iOS and Android app is used to control the features and review health metrics.

For everything that goes on top of the bed, the Sleep Essentials Bundle ($433, originally $583; eightsleep.com) includes a sheet set, mattress protector and carbon pillows.

Zoma

Made with athletes in mind, Zoma's sports mattress is designed to create a better night's sleep for those who regularly put their bodies through the ringer. Grab $150 off mattresses with the code MD150 during this brand's Memorial Day sale.

Wayfair

Snag great deals during Wayfair's Memorial Day clearance sale, which runs from May 18 through May 26 and includes up to 60% off mattresses.

Highly rated styles on the site include The Wayfair Sleep Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($207.99, originally $699.99; wayfair.com). The medium-firm, 8-inch mattress features two layers of gel memory foam and a ventilated design for increased breathability. The popular Alwyn Home Olsen Memory Foam Mattress ($226.99, originally $479; wayfair.com) is a 6-inch style with medium support, memory foam and a soft knit cover. Another great option: the Nora Memory Foam Mattress ($449, originally $749; wayfair.com). This 12-inch, medium-firm mattress features high-tech gel memory foam for pressure relief and added support, hypoallergenic, breathable materials to stop allergens, mold and dust, and a cool-to-the-touch cover.

Leesa

Known for its mattresses, pillows, bases and accessories, online mattress company Leesa's Memorial Day Sale rivals its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You'll find $100 off the Studio by Leesa, $200 off the Leesa Original, $300 off the Leesa Hybrid and $400 off the Leesa Legend.

A fan-favorite, the Leesa Original Mattress ($849, originally $999; leesa.com) is a 10-inch all-foam premium mattress. It's breathable (keeping you cooler), hugs the body (relieving pressure) and comes with a base layer of support (increasing durability) and pretty gray twill cover (upping your style). Win!

The new 10-inch Studio by Leesa Mattress ($699, originally $799; leesa.com), offers memory foam, pressure relief and a heather blue cover, while the award-winning 11-inch Leesa Hybrid Mattress ($1,424, originally $1,699; leesa.com) features both memory foam and pocket springs, along with a cooling top layer and white cover with gray stripes. Or, there's always the 12-inch Leesa Legend Mattress ($1,849, originally $2,199; leesa.com), a luxury style with two spring layers, medium-firm foam and a sustainable, 100% organic cotton and Merino wool mattress cover that helps wick away moisture, keeping you cooler.

Purple

This company is known for its mattresses that use a hyper-elastic polymer grid that stays cooler than memory foam and transfers pressure for even support. During its Memorial Day sale, on now, score up to $400 off a mattress plus sleep bundle, $200 of the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid and $100 off the Purple Mattress. You'll also find savings on bedding, including $200 of two Harmony pillows, sheets and mattress protector, $175 of two Purple pillows, sheets and mattress protector and $150 off two Plush pillows, sheets and mattress protector.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.