17 gift subscriptions perfect for kick-starting life after graduation

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts and found the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all of our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Graduation means the end of one chapter and the start of something new. But figuring out how to "adult," as the kids say, can be a challenge.

Fortunately, we live in a world where subscription services can deliver just about anything to our door on a monthly basis. Whether grads need a hand learning how to cook, clean or dress for success, any number of services can help them kick-start life after school. Here are 17 of our favorite subscriptions worth gifting to the grads in your life.

Amazon Prime ($12.99/month; amazon.com)

Amazon Prime

Amazon has become indispensable as we continue minimizing trips to the store. A Prime membership can help set up grads with the essentials. It offers free two-day shipping (with some delays, due to the pandemic). They'll also be able to take advantage of Prime Pantry grocery delivery and have access to the Prime Video streaming library.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Book of the Month ($14.99/month; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month

Just because school's out doesn't mean reading should become a thing of the past! Book of the Month selects five best new releases each month and subscribers pick one to have delivered. Skipping months is easy, so unread books won't pile up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hello Fresh (starting at $7.49/meal; hellofresh.com)

Hello Fresh

Give them the gift of delicious meals: Hello Fresh's delivery service includes everything grads need to prep food at home, and meals are easily customizable based on dietary needs and skill levels.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mouth Snacks of the Month (starting at $57/month; mouth.com)

Mouth.com Snacks of the Month

Having yummy snacks on hand is the key to a happy life — according to some. A Snacks of the Month subscription includes a variety of crunchy, chewy, salty and sweet to satisfy every fix.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Atlas Coffee Club (starting at $9/month; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club

Help grads stay alert — and save dough on joe — by keeping their coffee makers full. Atlas Coffee Club delivers selections from around the world each month, customized based on individual taste. Choose from whole or ground beans.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sips By ($15/month; sipsby.com)

Sips By

For tea enthusiasts, discovering new varieties can feel like a trip around the world. A Sips By subscription includes four types of tea per month, enough to make upward of 15 cups.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dollar Shave Club ($starting at $10/month; dollarshaveclub.com)

Dollar Shave Club

Keeping up a professional appearance can take some getting used to. Dollar Shave Club offers more than just shaving needs, including skincare and other personal hygiene and grooming products.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Spiffster (starting at $8.25/month; cratejoy.com)

Spiffster

Suiting up for Zoom interviews and virtual meetings means rotating a variety of neckwear. Spiffster caters to members' personal style, starting at $10 for a new tie every month.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Birchbox (starting at $13/month; birchbox.com)

Birchbox

Whether you choose to give a beauty or grooming subscription, Birchbox is a great way to discover brands and products that work for different skin types. Giftees can then order full-size versions of the products they like, or stick to the samples.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Scentbox ($14.95/month; scentbox.com)

Scentbox

Trying out a new perfume can feel like a fresh start. Scentbox lets subscribers sample from a collection of more than 850 designer scents. Monthly picks come in 8-milliliter bottles, about enough for four sprays a day for 30 days.

_______________________________________________________________________________



Classic Candy Box (starting at $17.97/month; cratejoy.com)

Crate Joy Classic Candy Box

Some say a sweet tooth is forever. A Classic Candy Box subscription delivers a variety of nostalgic favorites each month, with sweets ranging from those popular in the early 1900s through the '80s. Toothbrush not included.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rent the Runway (starting at $69/month; renttherunway.com)

Rent the Runway

Whether your grad is looking for comfort or to impress new colleagues, Rent the Runway makes regular wardrobe swaps easy and seamless. Think of it as an on-ramp to dressing more adult.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Trunk Club ($25 styling fee, then priced per item; trunkclub.com)

Nordstrom Trunk Club

Personal attention makes Trunk Club a good fit for grads looking to develop their personal style. After an initial $25 consulting fee, users receive stylist recommendations and choose the items they like.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Puracy (starting at $39.99/month; puracy.com)

Puracy

One of the most important life skills for grads is to learn how to clean their living space. A Puracy subscription offers your choice of five non-toxic, plant-based cleaning and personal care products. Delivery frequency can be adjusted any time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Sill Plant Subscription ($35/month; thesill.com)

The Sill Plant Subscription

Keeping plants alive is a healthy exercise in responsibility. Plus, who doesn't love greenery to warm up a room or new apartment? The Sill's beginner's subscription service includes a plant in a 5-inch earthen pot and can be paused or canceled after three months, depending on how it goes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

MeUndies (starting at $14/month; meundies.com)

MeUndies

A fresh batch of underwear (or socks) may not be the first thing grads think to buy for themselves. Keep the cool, comfortable and creative pairs coming with a MeUndies monthly subscription.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wickbox (starting at $26.95/month; cratejoy.com)

Wickbox

Scented candles can make a room feel like home, especially in a new space. Wickbox selects scents based on personal taste from brands that focus on quality wax and beautiful containers that can be repurposed once candles burn out.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.