Get paid to recycle old tech and media with Decluttr

CNN Underscored partnered with Decluttr to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

If you have a drawer full of old phones and tech that you're not using, it's time to clear out the clutter. Decluttr is here to help as a service that not only pays you for your unwanted items, but also helps reduce global waste in general. And now through June, you can get an extra 10% in cash for cell phones that you sell through Decluttr with code SELLMYCELL10.

Decluttr is on the forefront of the recycle-reuse revolution. The company pays top dollar for old smartphones, tablets, computers, wearable tech, DVDs, CDs, game consoles, video games and books, and then refurbishes and sells them at affordable prices. This saves tech and media that are still perfectly good from taking up space in landfills, and by giving gadgets a new life, the Decluttr Store — which has recycled 10 million products over the last year — is helping reduce the environmental strain put on natural resources that are needed to manufacture modern-day technology. Even when Decluttr buys something but can't make it good as new, it responsibly uses the parts to refurbish other items, instead of encouraging the mining of even more resources, like rare-earth metals, to make a brand new part.

Decluttr makes getting rid of your unwanted items about as easy as possible: If you're selling your old tech, just look up the make, model and condition of your device to get an instant valuation online for free. And for media, use Decluttr's app, which features a handy barcode reader, to instantly figure out how much you'll get paid; no need to take any pictures or wait for someone to get back to you. Plus, Decluttr offers up to 33% more than other buy-back programs and has already paid out over $300 million to more than 6 million customers.

Decluttr guarantees their offer for 14 days to give you enough time to find a replacement for whatever you're selling. With Decluttr's Tech Price Promise, you're guaranteed to get the first valuation offered, or you can request your items back for free.

When you're finally ready to part ways with your device — whether it's a phone that's been hiding in your desk drawer or the old iPad you just replaced — all you have to do is stick it in a box, alongwith its peripherals, and send it off to Decluttr at your nearest UPS or USPS drop-off point. You'll get paid via direct deposit or PayPal the day after Decluttr gets your stuff.

And, yes, Decluttr has even initiated no-contact procedures, meaning that the company is taking precautions to ensure that anything it sells you is safe. Plus, you have the option of using no-contact UPS access points and USPS self-service kiosks when you mail in your items, which should allow you to maintain a safe distance from others as you take steps to free up space in your home and get paid for doing it.

