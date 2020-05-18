From phones to speakers to TVs, here are our favorite tech products

We get our hands on a lot of tech, electronics and gadgets here at Underscored. And for a lot of these, you'll see and read full reviews and roundups. Many end up being exceptional products, some are mixed bags and others are straight up misses.

But what about the devices and accessories that have stood out among the hundreds of products we test? That's where this guide comes in. These are the coolest tech products we've gotten our hands on. And check back frequently as we'll be updating this list regularly.

Echo Dot with Clock ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes the simplest updates make for the best surprises. That's how we feel about the Echo Dot with Clock. Honestly, it's nearly the same as the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, but it adds an LED dot screen to the front. That lets it show you the time, a cute animated version of the weather and even a timer. Do we wish Amazon had updated this with more use cases? Yes. But the addition of the screen with just a few display functions is a winner in our eyes.

Nomad Base Station Stand ($99.95; hellonomad.com)

When we think about the products we left at our work desks before quarantine, we're upset we forgot to pack the Base Station Stand by Nomad. This $99.95 wireless charging stand is as stealthy as it is sharp. The all-metal build ensures the stand won't tip over and the charging surface is padded leather. There's an LED light that intelligently dims itself at night, thanks to an ambient light sensor. It can charge at up to 10 watts, and ships with a braided cable and an 18-watt USB-A power adapter. You're ready to go out of the box.

AirPods Pro ($234.95, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

We called them the best true wireless earbuds — and for good reason. They're still at the top of the mountain, pumping out music and taking calls. The ANC (active noise cancellation) function lets you drown out the world and focus on work.

Sonos One ($199; sonos.com)

The entry-level smart speaker, which comes in black or white, can fill a room with sound, despite its relatively small rounded square build. And since it's a Sonos speaker, you can stream your favorite tunes from hundreds of services: Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Sirius XM and countless others. With the onboard microphones, you get your pick of Alexa or the Google Assistant.

PopSockets PopPower Home ($60; popsockets.com)

At $60, the PopSockets PopPower Home is slightly costly for a wireless charger, but it's a necessity if you rock a PopSocket. Our biggest complaint with handy phone holders or stands is that they block wireless charging. Well, the PopPower Home is a wireless charger with a hole in the center so you can place your phone with a PopSocket on and still charge. It fixes our biggest complaint and likely a big pain point for PopSockets fans.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim ($25.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

You might not think a wall charger could be cool, and we likely were in agreement before this tiny charger from Anker. The PowerPort Atom III Slim is extremely thin, but can push out 30 watts. Yes, you read that right. That means fast charging for many devices: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, SE, S20, S10, Pixel 4 and even OnePlus 8. It can also charge the Apple MacBook Air. This has been a go-to grab for traveling, and now that we're working from home, we're reaching for it even more.

Samsung Sero ($1,999.99; samsung.com)

This is the most expensive item on this list, but Samsung's Sero is seriously impressive. It wowed us at CES because it's essentially a QLED TV that lives on a stand and can flip from horizontal to vertical. Better yet, you don't have to move a muscle. It's motor completes the transition. It's 43 inches and is just really cool. You can mirror a show on Quibi or a TikTok from your phone, and the Sero will move to the proper orientation for the best viewing. It's up for preorder at $1,999 now.

AirFly ($29.93, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Yes, we love the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, but did you know it doesn't support Bluetooth headphones? Well, AirFly by TwelveSouth is a simple dongle that fixes it in a snap. You'll plug the AirFly into a headphone jack and connect your Bluetooth earbuds to the AirFly. Problem solved. And this works great on airplanes and at gyms, as well.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Switch Lite gives you everything you love about the Switch, minus the ability to connect it to a big screen. It comes in fun colors (like aqua or coral) and features a 5.5-inch display. You get all the core controls, such as two joysticks and even a D-pad. The best part: It's super portable and lets you play from anywhere. It also supports all of your favorite Switch games, like Animal Crossing.

7th Gen iPad

With a base price of $329, you get a large amount of value. Let's run through the main specs: 10.2-inch Retina display, A10 Fusion Chip, iPadOS and 10 hours of battery life. You also get a 1.2-megapixel camera on the front and an 8-megapixel on the back. It supports the Apple Pencil and (finally!) features Smart Connectors.

Logitech Combo Touch ($149.99; logitech.com)

Going along with the 7th Gen iPad, Logitech's Combo Touch is the ultimate accessory. It provides you with a rugged case, complete with a slot to hold the Apple Pencil. The star of the show is the keyboard and trackpad. You can take full advantage of iPadOS and get more done with the iPad.

Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com)

Want a pair of wireless earbuds that can handle a full workout but offer easy pairing with your iOS? The Powerbeats Pro are exactly that. These true wireless earbuds keep the classic earhook design, but cut the cord that connects them. These offer fast pairing with Apple devices (iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS) and connect fast with Android through the companion app. Sound is well balanced with a strong bass.

UE Boom 3 ($119, originally $149; amazon.com)

This speaker has it all. Durable: check. 360 sound: check. Booming bass: check. The UE Boom 3 keeps the vertical cylindrical design and lets you customize the color. It can handle water and dust, offers easy pairing through Bluetooth and will last for more than 12 hours. It's an easy way to pump up the party.

iPhone SE

The most affordable iPhone is a clear winner in our eyes. It has a sharp 4.7-inch Retina HD display — and yes, it's an LCD, but one of the sharpest we've tested. The single-lens camera on the back snaps great shots and supports Portrait Mode for people. The best thing is the processor inside: It's powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. All of this is for $399.99 unlocked.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.